Remita Reiterates Commitment To Boosting Africa’s Digital Economy

Remita reaffirmed its role as a trusted enabler of Africa’s digital economy by sponsoring the 25th edition of Digital PayExpo and also showcasing its robust payment solutions at the event, according to a press release.

The statement said that: “With over 15,000 digital products and services accessible across more than 150 countries, Remita offers one of the continent’s most extensive payment and service ecosystems.”

Commenting on the company’s participation at the exhibition, Managing Director, Remita Payment Services Limited, ‘DeRemi Atanda, said: “Our presence at the Digital PayExpo is a deliberate move to show what’s possible for anyone who builds, distributes, or relies on digital services.

We are here to enable businesses, fintechs, and institutions to connect, scale, and earn – without complexity. Our goal is simple: reduce friction, simplify integration, and multiply opportunity, while we manage the infrastructure that makes it sustainable.”

One of the core offerings Remita at the event, according to the statement, was the company’s showcasing of its digital service infrastructure, which enables resellers to distribute products such as airtime, data, PayTV, electricity, airline tickets, movie tickets, eSIM, school fees, and other bill payments.

With 99.9% uptime powered by smart redundancy across multiple service providers, partners benefit from un – matched availability, instant top-ups, and real-time commission payouts.

The company also displayed its collection capability, which allows businesses and institutions to receive payments on behalf of government agencies, educational institutions, religious bodies, associations, and private enterprises.

“This service is trusted by over 5,000 merchants, including all Federal MDAs, 36 state governments, and leading corporate institutions, offering full transparency, real-time reporting, and verifiable receipts,” the statement said, adding that:

“By participating in Digital PayExpo 2025, Remita reinforces its commitment to reducing integration complexity, expanding digital distribution, and powering financial inclusion across the continent.”

