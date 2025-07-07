Remita Reaffirms Commitment To Boosting Access To Education

As the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) opens registration for its 2025 Second Series, leading payment technology platform, Remita, has reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to equitable access to education by enabling the easy and secure purchase of registration PINs across digital and physical channels nationwide.

According to a press release, “for over a decade, Remita has partnered with the West African Examination Council to simplify the registration process for candidates nationwide.

“In a country where over 60 per cent of the population is under 25 and access to education remains critical to national progress, Remita’s sustained role in enabling payments for essential academic milestones is both strategic and symbolic.

It reflects not only the platform’s robust technology but also a deep-seated commitment to empowering young Nigerians with the tools to shape their futures.”

The statement also said that as demand for digital access continues to grow, Remita has tackled some of the most persistent barriers to WAEC registration, including payments, unreliable platforms and limited reach in underserved areas.

Commenting on the current registration cycle, Head of Enterprise Assets at Remita, Chinedu Alisa, said: “We are not new to this.

We have built the infrastructure that powers not just business and government transactions, but moments that shape lives – like a student securing their future.

“Our technology serves millions, yet we remain focused on each individual and their journey. Writing the WAEC exam is a defining milestone for many, and every seamless transaction on our platform brings them one step closer to their next chapter.

At Remita, we are not just processing payments – we are enabling possibilities.” He further said: “Our mission has always gone beyond business.

It’s about national development, equity, and innovation. Whether it’s WAEC, salaries, taxes, transfers, or donations, we are the platform that powers every payment – for everyone, everywhere.”