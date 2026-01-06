Remita MD Urges Students To Embrace Discipline, Purpose

The Managing Director of Remita Payment Services Limited, Mr ‘DeRemi Atanda, has urged newly admitted undergraduates of Bowen University to embrace purpose, discipline, and value-driven learning as the foundation for meaningful personal growth and national relevance.

He delivered this charge as Guest Speaker at the 24th Matriculation Ceremony of the university, held recently at its Iwo campus in Osun State.

The ceremony also featured an address by the Vice-Chancellor of Bowen University, Professor Jonathan Olubunmi Babalola, who reminded the students of the institution’s faithbased foundation and the values and standards it upholds.

Addressing the 1,342 matriculating students across seven colleges, he reaffirmed Bowen University’s commitment to strong moral and academic values, urging the new students to embody the principles of godliness, excellence, and leadership as they begin their academic journey.

Building on this foundation, Mr Atanda described the matriculation ceremony as more than a formal academic rite, but a defining moment of transition and responsibility. He noted that the occasion marked both an entry into higher learning and a commitment to discipline, faith, and service.

“Whether you arrived here by careful choice or by circumstance, what matters is that you are here,” he said. “That, in itself, is purpose unfolding.” He reflected on the significance of December 18 as a date associated with freedom, identity, and global progress.

He referenced the proclamation of the 13th Amendment abolishing slavery, as well as the adoption of Arabic as an official language of the United Nations on the same date in different eras.

“Today marks another transition,” he noted, “from intention to intention backed by action. Bowen University will be the soil in which your potential is cultivated. Here, leadership is taught alongside service, and intellect is paired with integrity.”