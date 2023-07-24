Remita boss tasks organisations on treasury management automation

Deremi Atanda, Managing Director of Remita Payment Services Limited (RPSL), a leading financial technology firm in Africa and a subsidiary of SystemSpecs Holdings, has said that organisations will benefit more from communicating their technology decisions to mitigate conflict. He stated this while speaking as a panellist at the 2023 Treasury Leadership Forum organised by Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited, held recently in Lagos. According to him, “there are unintended consequences of automation. In a situation where workers don’t know what to expect conflict can arise. People along the value chain must know how automation will impact them and this also has to do with internal and external processes.” He further emphasised the need for collaboration among financial service providers and technology service providers, which he described as the new reality and future of the industry.

The panel session themed: “Harnessing Technology for More Efficient Treasury Management,” brought together treasury professionals, financial experts, regulators, and technology providers to discuss the latest trends and best practices in treasury management. The move towards new technologies such as APIs, Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning or advanced analytics, big data, blockchain, and cloud computing to drive innovation is enabling rapid experimentation and new product development. However, the key challenge is knowing where to start.

The RPSL boss said organisations must have a clear idea of their objectives to ensure that every project sets out to bring value to treasury management, and ultimately improve other areas of the business. “Not all businesses will be on the same technology maturity level; hence your treasury requirements should be needspecific. Where there is a disparity in your internal capacity versus the supplier capacity, the automation will likely fail. Systems exist everywhere but they are not meant to be used the same way everywhere”.

“In today’s fast-paced business environment, there is the need to deal with the challenges of automating treasury management. Having a grand clarity of what the objectives are will help analyse the financial environment and manage conflicts,” he said. According to him, the focus should be to implement technology into specific projects with targeted goals such as risk management, cost alleviation, or improved efficiency, and then integrate processes and platforms into a Treasury Management System (TMS).