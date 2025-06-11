Remita Boss: Digitalisation Key To Nigeria’s Economic Advancement

Share

Managing Director of Remita Payment Services Limited (RPSL), Mr. ‘DeRemi Atanda, has said that digitalisation is critical in enhancing processes that unlock exponential economic growth.

He stated this at the 2025 NESA Economic Discourse 8.0, held at the University of Lagos. Speaking on the theme “Digitalisation Paradox:

The Double-Edged Sword for Economic Growth,” Mr. Atanda charged students to view digitalalisation as more than just an upgrade, but as a powerful lever to transform systems, improve services, and create new economic value for national development.

He highlighted the dual nature of digital advancement and likened it to a double-edged sword. He explained that just as a knife can cut in both directions, “digitalisation carries both opportunities and risks.

It powers productivity, unlocks new industries, and enhances service delivery, while also displacing jobs, disrupting markets, and deepening inequality.”

Highlighting Africa’s immense potential, he cited projections that the continent’s digital economy could surpass $700 billion by 2050.

He also referenced tangible shifts in everyday life – such as banks offering 24/7 services, digital stamp duties replacing physical counterparts, ride-hailing platforms outpacing traditional taxis, and mobile-powered ecosystems supplanting legacy telephone and transaction infrastructures.

These, he noted, are compelling illustrations of the farreaching disruption enabled by digital innovation.

However, Mr. Atanda was equally candid about the more troubling dimensions of this digital transformation. He cautioned that “digitalisation brings real threats such as cybercrime, privacy invasion, digital addiction, and systemic exclusion arising from unequal access.”

He also raised concerns about the ethical implications of pervasive data collection and the increasing capacity to predict and influence user behaviour.

To navigate this complex landscape, Mr. Atanda urged stakeholders, especially students and young professionals, to adopt proactive strategies by cultivating a problem-solving mindset, mastering future-ready skills in design, data, and code, building resilience, initiating digital projects, engaging with tech communities, and advocating for broader digital inclusion.

He added, “For digitisation to truly thrive, it must be one that truly transforms systems, improves productivity, and drives a change of mindset.

