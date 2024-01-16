Remita begins sale of 2024 JAMB registration ePins

Leading indigenous payment company, Remita, is empowering prospective students to take control of their academic journeys by offering a seamless registration process for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) registrations. As recently announced by the Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB), the sale of ePINs for 2024 UTME and DE registrations commenced on Monday, January 8, 2024, and will end on Monday, February 24, 2024. According to Chinedu Alisa, the Retail Manager at Remita, prospective candidates can now purchase their ePINs on the Remita platform, which offers a hassle-free registration process and multiple payment options.

“We are committed to empowering young people across Nigeria to achieve their academic dreams. The sale of 2024 JAMB Registration ePINs on our platform simplifies the registration process and eliminates any inconvenience that candidates may face during their JAMB registration. We are proud to play a part in helping prospective students take control of their academic journeys.”