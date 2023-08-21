Remita bags ‘Africa’s Fintech Company of the Year 2023’ award

Acquisition International, UK has awarded Remita Africa’s Fintech Company of the Year 2023, solidifying the company’s position as a global trailblaser, according to a press release. Acquisition International is a highly respected monthly corporate finance publication with global readership. It is under the auspices of AI Global Media Ltd, a UK-based B2B publishing house that recognizes businesses that are doing outstanding work in their respective fields. For almost a decade, the Worldwide Finance Awards programme has been recognising and celebrating the remarkable achievements of individuals and businesses in the financial industry who have persevered through the toughest global economic challenges.

According to Steph Tooby, an official at AI Global Media Ltd, Remita was recognised for “demonstrating expertise within the African fintech space, dedication to client service and satisfaction, and commitment to excellence and quality.” Commenting on the recognition, ‘Deremi Atanda, Managing Director, Remita Payment Service Limited (RPSL), a subsidiary of SystemSpecs Holdings Limited said: “We’re extremely honoured and thrilled to be recognised as Africa’s Fintech Company of the Year 2023 at the Worldwide Finance Awards.” He further said: “This award will further spur us in our drive to continue delivering innovative and customer-centric solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients. “Our goal is to empower them to succeed through simplified payments. We constantly strive to improve our offerings and make them even more compelling, so clients can have an even better experience. With Remita, they can be rest assured that they are in good hands.”

