Reminisce, Segun Johnson, Others For 2025 Ofada Rice Festival Tomorrow

The annual Ofada Rice Day Festival, Nigeria’s largest indigenous food festival dedicated to celebrating Nigerian heritage and promoting nutritious, locally grown cuisine, is set to hold its 7th edition tomorrow, December 7, 2025, at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos.

This year’s theme, “Eko Dun Joor” is to celebrate innovation, identity and Nigeria’s culinary future, reflect the festival’s mission to champion homegrown foods, deepen cultural pride, and reinforce the im- portance of healthy, locally sourced meals.

“Eko Dun Joor” is swiped around Lagos’ essence and rich culture, which is in alignment with the core focus of Ofada Rice Day Festival. The festival, sponsored by PocketMoni, Goldberg, Maltina, Fatgbems Group, and Action Bitters is convened by Tobi Fletcher, Creative Director of OfadaBoy and President of the Association of Professional Food Service Providers of Nigeria (APFSPN), in partnership with his wife and co-partner, Oyinda Fletcher.

Fletcher stated that the 2025 edition would be an unforgettable celebration of food, culture, and innovation. “I speak today as the Convener of the Ofada Rice Day Festival, Creative Director of OfadaBoy, and President of APFSPN; standing proudly with my wife and Co-Partner, Oyinda, and our dedicated team who have worked tirelessly to make this year’s festival possible.

“Our theme is not just a concept; it is a reflection of my personal journey, my heritage, and our collective mission,” he said. He revealed that the festival would feature performances by iconic Fuji star, Obesere; rap sensation, Reminisce; and high-energy bandleader, Segun Johnson.

This year’s festival will spotlight innovation through new Ofada-based products, creative culinary presentations, sustainable farming solutions, young entrepreneurs redefining food culture and technologies enhancing processing, packaging, and distribution The 2025 edition will also feature cultural and artistic showcases, innovation hubs, farmer and producer conversations, food exhibitions and tastings, culinary competitions, and panel discussions with industry experts.

Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food System, Mrs. Abisola Olusanya lauded the organisers and reaffirmed the state government’s support. She reiterated that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration would continue to prioritise increased food production and improved food systems across the state.

Also speaking, Ifeanyi Chukwuekem, Head of Corpo- rate Strategy for PocketMoni, the festival’s headline spon- sor, expressed pride in partnering with OfadaBoy. “It is important to align with a strong indigenous brand like OfadaBoy.

We also want Nigerians to better understand what PocketMoni represents. “We are the only fintech listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, which speaks to our roots. At the festival, we will host an experience centre to further engage guests,” he said.