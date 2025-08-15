Reminisce Announces Eighth Studio Album, 44

Legendary Nigerian singer and rapper, Remilekun Abdulkalid Safaru, better known as “Reminisce” has officially announced the released date of his forthcoming eighth studio album.

Taking to his social media page, the award-winning artist announce that his eighth studio album project will be titled “44: Midlife Tales” and is scheduled for release in September 2025.

The title suggests a reflective body of work that may explore themes such as aging, family life, the challenges of making music in a fast-changing industry, and navigating Nigeria’s evolving cultural landscape.

The rapper, who recently turned 44, also shared screenshots from a video call with fellow rap icons, Olamide and Ice Prince, along with hit producer, Pheelz leaving a strong hint that the trio could feature on the album.

“44: Midlife Tales” will be Reminisce’s eighth project, following a career that includes five albums and two EPs.

“His most recent release, the 2024 EP Sui Generis, featured collaborations with “Vector”, “BadBoy Timz”, and “Bhadboi OML”, blending hip-hop, fuji, and Afrobeats into the genre-crossing style that has cemented his place as one of Nigeria’s most respected rappers.

Reminisce’s acclaimed discography includes his 2012 debut Book of Rap Stories, the commercially successful “Alaga Ibile”, which reportedly sold over 13 million units in Alaba market and “Baba Hafusa”, which debuted at No. 12 on the Billboard World Chart, making him the first African rapper to achieve such a milestone.

He later followed this with El Hadj, which debuted at No. 13 on the same chart, setting another African rap record.