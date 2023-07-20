Reminders Of Nigeria’s Hollow, Dubious Nationhood

Last week just before his 89th birthday anniversary, our father, Prof. Wole Soyinka bestirred himself as has been customary to question the parameters under which a country could be called one and its people could be united under an umbrella of nationhood. Soyinka of all those masquerading as fathers of this nation hears the shrill cries of pain and anguish of the peoples of Nigeria that have been subjugated and subjected to the most callous system of statism and tyranny.

Like several other cases and/or questions challenging the dubiety of Nigerian state and nationhood, Nigerians were confronted by the command of Alhaji Sulu Gambali, the Emir of Ilorin ordering Ogun deity worshippers not to hold an Isese (traditiona0 festival in the emirate. The Emissaries of the Emir who called themselves Majilisu Shabab li Ulamahu Society and led by Sheikh Abdulfatai Arowolo had visited and warned Priestess Yeye Adesikemi Olokun Omolara Olatunji not to stage the religious Aje celebration within the emirate consisting of Ilorin East, Ilorin West Ilorin South and Asa Local Government Areas of Kwara State.

Against this unconstitutional order of the Emir, Wole Soyinka had protested condemning the Emir’s order as a “crime against the cultural heritage of all humanity.” He decried the emirate’s religious bigotry and intolerance that had in previous occasion violently disrupted the Chris- tian’s Corpus Christ procession in the same Ilorin city. One thing that has marked out this our revered father, Soyinka is his consistent independent expounding of truth about Nigeria.

Quite unlike the other fathers (dead and the living) he never pretended that Nigeria as formed operated and handed down to Nigeria is socio-politically healthy. He has raised questions about the dubiety of its statehood and nationhood, asking what does its unity entail and under what condition could a people call their country a nation? It was perhaps his failure to elicit satisfactory answers to these questions and having witnessed the turbulent his- tory of Nigeria as in the coups and countercoups, the riots, the pogroms, the civil war and untrammelled autocracy that has been foisted on the nation that he dismissed his generation that received the British’s Greek gift of Independence as a “wasted generation.”

Come to think of it; is our father Soyinka’s protest misplaced? Is Nigeria not labelled and paraded in comity of nations as a constitutional and democratic state governed by rule of law? Is there in that constitution a charter of freedom or bill of rights as enshrined in Chapter Four of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic? Then why have the Nigerian state and its institutions not guaranteeing the operation of these laws and the constitution to the benefit of Nigeria?

Are there two states and two constitutions and sets of different law applicable to two different or distinct sets of people within the federation? Is there a duality of state and law? If so, why? There is no constitutional framework where a duality of laws obtains and that state exists and endures. It is the pretensions of our fathers and their hypocrisy that allowed thus hollows and dubious nationhood to endure to date. How can Nigeria have a written Constitution which guarantees fundamental freedoms of religion, conscience, assembly and association and a traditional ruler of mere four local government areas out of several others in the state and the federation would be audaciously impudent to abrogate citizens’ fundamental right to religious worship in his domain and the local government Chairman or Chairmen of constituting local government councils, the state government and the President of the Federal Republic will pretend ignorance or helplessness to call him to order and thereby uphold the rights of the traditional religionists to hold their Aje festival.

Since 1980s to date, Nigeria has been plunged into a jihadist war ranging from the Maitatsine, the Boko Ha- ram and now what Generals TY Danjuma and Olusegun Obasanjo called “Fulanisation and Islamisation.” Under this cultural imperialism, the freedoms guaranteed under the constitution are flagrantly abridged and even derogated from. In 1993, Gideon Akaluka, an Igbo trader in Kano City was beheaded by Islamic jihadists and his headed placed on a pike and paraded round the streets of Kano without let or hindrance. Nobody was punished for that crime.

Several riots on account of Christians’ exercise of their religious freedoms have taken place in Northern cities of Kaduna, Kano, Kafanchan, Jimeta, Yola and so on and the culprits were allowed to go scot free. In the 1990s, alleged systemic denial of freedom of religion by not granting state land Christian churches by the governors in Northern States. The impunity of these Jihadists has been taken further as could been seen in the killing of Mrs Agbahime in Kano, killing of Miss Deborah in Sokoto State and the killing of a woman pastor at Kubwa Abuja and the recent killing of a butcher in Sokoto, all on allegations of blasphemy.

Even assuming there is an offence of blasphemy in the penal code of some Northern States; can it stand validated on the constitutional tem- plate of the fundamental right to freedoms of religion, conscience and expression? And even assuming the law of blasphemy survives the constitutional validation, can the mobs wreaking havoc in these Northern cities be guilt-less in taking law in their hands?

It is a high time our fathers follow the footsteps of our father, Soyinka in questioning the condition under which a State is created or a people be claimed to be a nation. It is inconceivable that Nigerians could endure the foisting of a dubious state and an equally hollow nationhood, for both are disasters. Since 1945 to date when the first tribal riots took place in Jos and Kano in 1953 which culminated in the pogroms in 1966, Chief Obafemi Awolowo was sounding a note of warning against creating a hollow and dubious state and nationhood when he called Nigeria “a mere geographical expression” employing the Metternich expression on Italy.

Let our fathers join Wole Soyinka in bringing up the question of unity of Nigeria and the terms of the union to avoid this ever constant turmoil and instability. Abubakar Tafawa Balewa at the inaugural opening of Nigerian Legislative Council in March 1947 was not in pretence or being hypocritical when he declared: “We are still far from one country…We here are representatives of our different communities, to discuss our common problems and to establish our future destines…

We should not close our eyes to the fact that the Yorubas, the Igbos and the Hausas, who are the predominant tribes in the country, do not see eye to eye… Many Nigerians speak of unity – they are all too loose about it. When I look around me here in this council, I see…the chiefs and the commoners….sitting together, and I am inclined to feel some presence of unity. But I am sorry today that this is artificial and it ends outside that chamber…The southern tribes who are now pouring into the north in ever-increasing numbers…do not mix with the northern people…and we look upon them as invaders.

Since 1914 the British government has been trying to make Nigeria into one country but the Nigerian people themselves are historically different in their backgrounds, in their religious beliefs and customs and do not shown themselves any sign of willingness toe unite. So, what it comes to is that Nigerian unity is only a British intention in the country.” This Balewa Declaration in 1947 is still very true and should ring in the ears of our fathers to help steer Nigeria away from its chosen course of autocracy and tyranny.

Let there be a new constitutional framework that results from a genuine constituent assembly of the peoples of Nigeria chosen from the 36 states who should sit in solemn assembly and decide the questions of unity and agree on the terms of the union and the resolutions reached should form the new Nigerian nation where nobody is oppressed in the enjoyment of his freedoms and creating a common citizenship bound in justice and rule of law. If this route is not taken, Nigeria may continue to wobble and stumble until something gives and the country may splinter into several nations.