Remi Tinubu’s RHI Donates N1bn To Strengthen Fight Against TB

The First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, through her Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), has donated N1 billion to strengthen the fight against tuberculosis (TB) in the country.

This came as she called on Nigerians to get tested and know their TB status.

She announced the donation while speaking at the 2025 World TB Day Community Outreach held at Sauka Village, Airport Road, Abuja.

She emphasized that ending TB by 2030 is a collective responsibility of the government, traditional and religious leaders, legislators, youth, healthcare workers, private sector organizations, NGOs, community-based organizations (CBOs), and international partners.

“The statistics from the World Health Organization’s 2024 Global TB Report are alarming. In Nigeria, one person dies of TB every seven minutes.

“This means that, in the short time we will spend at this event, many more lives will be lost if we do not act swiftly and decisively,” she said.

Mrs Tinubu pointed out that the high prevalence of TB in Nigeria was unacceptable, stressing that all hands must be on deck to fight the treatable and curable airborne disease.

“At this juncture, I would like to pledge an additional sum of N1 billion from the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) towards the fight against tuberculosis in Nigeria.”

“As the Global and National Stop TB Champion, I reaffirm my commitment to addressing the scourge of TB in our nation.

“I will continue to advocate for increased funding and policy reforms to strengthen TB control efforts, mobilize resources and partnerships to support TB awareness and treatment programs, and amplify the voices of TB survivors while fighting stigma and discrimination.

“Additionally, I will ensure that women, children, and marginalized groups have equal access to TB care,” she vowed.

The First Lady noted that the government has prioritized expanding TB testing and treatment centres across Nigeria.

The goal is to ensure that TB treatment remains free and accessible to all, strengthen the community-based healthcare system to reach the most vulnerable populations and enhance funding and partnerships to scale up TB control programs.

Earlier, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako, said that the target of eradicating TB in Nigeria by 2030 was achievable, especially as President Bola Tinubu had given the Ministry marching orders to ramp up healthcare services and improve Nigerians’ well-being.

In response to a request from the Sapeyi of Garki, Usman Nga Kupi, for a Primary Health Centre in Sauka Community, the First Lady assured the community that the request would be granted.

She confirmed that she had a brief discussion with the Minister on the matter.

The event also featured a health talk on the causes, symptoms, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of tuberculosis. Free TB testing was conducted at the community outreach.

The theme for 2025 World TB Day is “Yes! We Can End TB: Commit, Invest, and Deliver”, with the local slogan “We Fit Do Am.”

