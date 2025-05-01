Remi Tinubu: Workers’ Day Celebrates Dignity Of Labour

Share

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has described the celebration of Workers’ Day as a reminder of the dignity of labour.

In a message personally signed by her, Mrs. Tinubu congratulated Nigerians, especially workers, for their commitment to nation-building.

She wrote: “On this special Workers’ Day, I extend my heartfelt gratitude and congratulations to all Nigerian workers for your commitment to nation-building. May your efforts continue to yield fruit, and may we, as a nation, always uphold the value of your labour.

“This year’s celebration is a reminder of the dignity of labour and the importance of creating opportunities that are fair to all. I salute the men and women who rise each day to go to work and support our economy.

“Across all sectors—public or private, formal or informal—Nigerian workers remain the backbone of our development and the driving force behind our nation’s progress.

“I wish you all a happy Workers’ Day celebration, and I pray that our beloved nation continues to prosper and grow in leaps and bounds.”

