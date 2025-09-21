Remi Tinubu: Woman Of Dignity, Virtue, Humanity – Kwankwaso

The Executive Director of Finance, Hadejia Jama’are River Basin, Dr. Musa Illiyasu Kwankwaso, has described Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, as a woman of dignity, virtues, and compassion, as she marks her 65th birthday on Sunday, September 21, 2025.

In a personally signed statement issued in Kano, Kwankwaso said the First Lady has consistently distinguished herself as a caring mother, not only to her children but to Nigerians in need, regardless of their background.

He noted that Mrs. Tinubu, wife of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been a prominent figure in public life, known for her compassion, philanthropy, and commitment to uplifting the less privileged.

“Her words and deeds are guided by moral principles that make her trustworthy and a beacon of righteousness in society,” Kwankwaso stated, adding that her strength, integrity, and fear of God continue to shape her contributions to national development.

The Hadejia Jama’are River Basin Director further urged Nigerians to pray for the First Lady, asking God to bless her with wisdom, strength, and long life for the benefit of humanity.