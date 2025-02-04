Remi Tinubu Visits IBB, Abdulsalami, Gov Bago In Niger

Share

…Says “My husband is committed to ensuring growth, devt, stability

The wife of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senator Oluremi Tinubu on Wednesday reassured Nigerians that her husband is committed to the economic growth, development and stability of the country.

She stated this when she paid a private visit to former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, and former Head of State, General Abdulsalam Abubakar at their uphill residences in Minna.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu while explaining that the visit was private, said “There is the need to appreciate and applaud the efforts of the two former leaders for the fatherly roles they played during the 2023 presidential election.

“Their roles in ensuring that Nigerians understood the importance of the fuel subsidy removal is highly commendable”.

On his part, General Abdulsalam Abubakar appreciated her visit and reaffirmed that he would continue to give his support to the development of the country.

The President’s wife was received at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Airport, Minna by the Niger state Governor, Umaru Bago, accompanied by his wife Hajia Fatima, his Deputy Comrade Yakubu Garba and other state officials.

The First Lady was accompanied by wife of the Vice President Hajiya Nana Shettima amongst other top government officials.

