New Telegraph

February 4, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 4, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Top News
  3. Remi Tinubu Visits…

Remi Tinubu Visits IBB, Abdulsalami, Gov Bago In Niger

…Says “My husband is committed to ensuring growth, devt, stability

The wife of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senator Oluremi Tinubu on Wednesday reassured Nigerians that her husband is committed to the economic growth, development and stability of the country.

She stated this when she paid a private visit to former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, and former Head of State, General Abdulsalam Abubakar at their uphill residences in Minna.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu while explaining that the visit was private, said “There is the need to appreciate and applaud the efforts of the two former leaders for the fatherly roles they played during the 2023 presidential election.

“Their roles in ensuring that Nigerians understood the importance of the fuel subsidy removal is highly commendable”.

On his part, General Abdulsalam Abubakar appreciated her visit and reaffirmed that he would continue to give his support to the development of the country.

The President’s wife was received at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Airport, Minna by the Niger state Governor, Umaru Bago, accompanied by his wife Hajia Fatima, his Deputy Comrade Yakubu Garba and other state officials.

The First Lady was accompanied by wife of the Vice President Hajiya Nana Shettima amongst other top government officials.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Reps Adjourn Plenary To Honour Late Deputy Chief Whip, Onanuga
Read Next

Mutfwang, Bagos Celebrate Gyang On 62nd Birthday
Share
Copy Link
×