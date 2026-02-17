Remi Tinubu Urges Support For Food Bank Program

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has urged traditional and religious leaders to support the Federal Government’s National Community Food Bank programme.

This is as the First Lady warned that no eligible family must be left behind as the initiative rolls out nationwide in April.

Remi Tinubu made this appeal at the National Traditional and Religious Leaders Summit on Health 2026, held at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja.

According to Tinubu, her Office was counting heavily on the moral authority and grassroots reach of traditional institutions and faith communities to drive the awareness and household sensitisation that government agencies alone could not achieve.

Tinubu disclosed that the initiative would be bankrolled through a Trust Fund fed by willing private sector partners and public-spirited Nigerians, with oversight entrusted to credible Nigerians to ensure accountability.

“We will be needing a lot of support from you, our revered traditional and religious leaders, to raise awareness and sensitise households to ensure no eligible family is left behind as we roll out the programme nationwide,” she said.