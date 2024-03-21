Remi Tinubu Urges Nigerians Embrace Agric Production

First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu has urged Nigerians to take an interest in agricultural production by becoming more involved, saying agriculture still is the key to bettering the lot of citizens.

Remi Tinubu who spoke while receiving the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), Amina Mohammed, in her office at the State House, Abuja, the First Lady called on Nigerians to be actively involved in agricultural production in the country.

She noted that the various interventions of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), especially in the areas of Agriculture, Empowerment, Education, Health and Social Welfare are to complement the efforts of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

According to her: “The President has made the right decisions. These decisions will help us build a Nigeria that is more respected. We should be more accountable as a people as regards our resources”.

She also warned Nigerians to be more responsible with their wealth as a nation.

“We have to inspire them to think Nigeria first before any State.

“Youth between 15 years to 25 years will design the fabric depicting Nigeria and not just their State or tribe. The prize money is huge.

“I am not being deterred. I will continue to do all I can for the people”.