Remi Tinubu Unveils A’Ibom Senior Citizens’ Center Saturday – Eno

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has said the State Geriatric Centre, otherwise called the ARISE Elderly Citizens Centre, will be commissioned by the nation’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Saturday March 7.

Speaking at the March edition of Government House monthly covenant service, the Governor said the commissioning of the centre located on the Arise Medical Corridor along Uyo – Ikot Ekpene Road, will be one of the major events of the First Lady’s first official visit to the State.

The other will be the grand finale of the ongoing women sensitization and mobilisation tour.

Governor Eno noted that the facility, with a health centre, relaxation spots, will serve senior citizens, specifically those above 65 years.

He appreciated women of the state for their commitment to the sensitization/economic empowerment programme for women across the State, and extended the warm felicitations from the First Lady of Nigeria to them.

The Governor appreciated everyone who has created time to be part of the covenant service, saying that the State was embarking on quite a number of projects which requires fervent prayers for God’s guidance and divine speed.

Governor Eno also said the State was building a brand new jetty in Oron, as part of efforts to restore the city’s lost commercial glory.

He said the State was embarking on strategic projects across the three Senatorial District, disclosing that some preliminary works had commenced at the Ikot Ekpene International Market, and the main construction work will commence soon.

Governor Eno also announced that the State will take delivery of two new Airbus within the year, adding that different projects were ongoing at the Victor Attah International Airport ahead of the commencement of international flight in April.

He also said the State was running a Treasury Single Account (TSA), urging all Ministries, Departments and Agencies to comply as his administration would not tolerate any default.

While enumerating the numerous achievements of his administration, he said the greatest asset was the peace enjoyed across the State, and charged everyone to resist any individual or group attempt to truncate the peace.

The Governor who expressed delight that the era of oath taking has passed with the new electoral law, which does not give room for any special delegate, announced the scheduling of the State Congress of the ruling All Progressives Congress, for Tuesday March 3, 2026, and called on everyone to take part in the exercise.

He reminded the congregation to continue to pray for the success of the administration, as well as for the Senate President of Nigeria, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and President Bola Tinubu.

Earlier in his message on the theme, “El-Shaddai,” drawn from 2 Corinthians 9:8, the Pastor-in-Charge of Region 14 of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Umar Idris Enoch, charged believers to trust in the Lord even in time of uncertainties, assuring that when a cause is rooted in God, there is nothing to fear.

He emphasized that divine purpose ultimately prevails, and that faith in El-Shaddai guarantees that the expectations of the righteous shall not be cut short.