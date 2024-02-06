Remi Tinubu To Govs Wives: Intensify Efforts To Ameliorate Citizens’ Sufferings

…to distribute 1.95 exercise books to students

…plans capacity training for 2,960 women in agriculture inputs, others

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has charged the wives of the 36 state governors in the country to intensify their efforts in ameliorating the sufferings of the citizens in their respective states following the removal of fuel subsidy by the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Mrs Tinubu gave this charge yesterday at a meeting with the wives of the governors at the Presidential Villa under her pet project, Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI).

The First Lady who called on the governor’s wives to work and pray for peace and stability in the country also disclosed that there would be the launch of the ‘We Are Equal? We Are the Same Campaign’, an initiative of the Organization of African First Ladies for Development, OAFLAD geared towards women’s empowerment, promoting economic growth and advancing gender equity.

Disclosing that the launch would be done in Osun state, the First Lady added that the RHI would be re-introducing the Alternative High School for Girls disclosing however that some states already had similar programmes.

The school, Mrs Tnubu explained would give girls who had dropped out of school due to pregnancy, domestic violence, child trafficking, drug addiction and other reasons the opportunity to return to the classroom and earn a living for themselves.

On the distribution of exercise books to students, the Firstady said “The Renewed Hope Initiative RHI, will be distributing One Million, Nine Hundred and Fifty Thousand (1,950,000) Exercise Books to Public Primary and Junior Secondary Schools across the Nation.

The exercise books which are already being produced will be given to each State through the RHI Coordinator/First Lady of the state to the SUBEB Chairmen for distribution to the students through the Local Government Education Authority.

Lagos and Kano will be getting 100,000 exercise books each, while 50,000 exercise books will be given to other States and FCT.”

She disclosed further that “the RHI will flag off the “Renewed Hope Initiative Women Agricultural Support Programmes (WASP) in Imo State on the 28th of February, 2024.”

The First Lady explained that women farmers would get N500,000.00 each and a total draft of Ten Million Naira (N10,000,000) would be given to five (5) RHI State Coordinators/First Ladies as the case may be.

She continued “In addition, the National Agricultural Land Development Authority, (NALDA) in partnership with the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) will support an additional eighty (80) women farmers from each State with the provision of training and capacity building, agricultural inputs and buy off all produce from the farms after harvest.”

Mrs Tinubu equally disclosed that the RHI would be unveiling the proposed Young Farmers Club for Public Schools in each state of the Federation with the proposed uniforms for members.

She pointed out that this would encourage food production among the youth tagged #Food on Every table. She appealed to each of the Governor’s wives to take ownership of this scheme and encourage it as much as possible.