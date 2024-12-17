Remi Tinubu To Elders: Prioritize Your Health, Spend Quality Time With Loved Ones

Share

…shares N1.9 billion to elders nationwide

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu has urged the elderly to prioritize their health and spend quality time with their loved ones.

She said this at the 2nd edition of the renewed Hope Initiative, RHI Elderly Support Scheme RHEISS.

The programme held in all the States of the Federation including the FCT and for Veterans has 250 beneficiaries per State, FCT and Military Veterans receiving N200,000.00 each.

“The Governing Board of the Renewed Hope Initiative has decided to increase the grant from N100,000 to N200,000 this year to provide further support to our elderly citizens during this festive season.

A total of One Billion, Nine Hundred Million Naira (N1,900,000,000) will be disbursed across the nation. The RHI Coordinators in the 36 States of the federation, the FCT and DEPOWA have received Fifty Million Naira (N50,000,000) each, out of which N200,000 will be distributed today to each beneficiary. In addition to this, free medical check-ups and other sundry items will be provided”.

According to the First Lady, the programme was aimed at reassuring the elderly that they were loved and not forgotten especially during the festive season.

She reiterated the commitment of President Bola Tinubu to the well-being of all Nigerians.

“I am delighted to join you all today at the 2nd edition of the Renewed Hope Initiative Elderly Support Scheme (RHIESS) with the theme: “Total Wellness – Happy, Healthy and Prosperous Lifestyle”.

This event is held simultaneously in all the States of the Federation. This programme is designed to support the welfare of our elderly citizens annually. Two Hundred and Fifty (250) elderly citizens, aged 65 and above in all 36 States of the federation, the Federal Capital Territory and veterans from the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA) will be benefiting from this scheme”.

Earlier, the Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle urged Nigerians to support the President who he said met a lot of rot on ground when he assumed office.

He assured that things were already getting better in the country as light was evident at the end of the tunnel.

He also announced that in addition to the 250 elderly being supported by the RHI, the Ministry would support an additional 250 veterans with N200,000.00 each.

While appreciating the First Lady for always putting the Veterans and their widows in mind, he noted that the RHI has continued to touch the lives of the ordinary Nigerian in remarkable ways.

The Renewed Hope Initiative Elderly Support Programme for this year has as its theme, Total Wellness.

The programme which was held in all the States of the Federation also featured free medical check-ups for the beneficiaries and provision of various food items.

