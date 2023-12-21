Remi Tinubu Supports 250 Elders In Borno With N100,000 Each, Foods Item, Medical Outreach

Two hundred and fifty elderly men and women in Borno State have benefitted from the Elderly Support Scheme (RHIESS) of the First Lady, Mrs Olaremi Tinubu under her Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI),.

The First Lady Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mrs Olaremi Tinubu while speaking at the maiden Initiative of the Renewed Hope Initiative Elderly Support scheme and medical outreach, held at the Government House, Maiduguri on Thursday said “The scheme is to support 250 elderly citizens aged 65 above in all the 36 states of the federation and the FCT, veterans from the Defense and police wives Association DEPOWA).”

Mrs Tinubu represented by .the Borno State First Lady, Mrs Falmata Babagana Zulum said “These selected beneficiaries will review the sum N100,00 each. This is to cushion the effect of the economic situation and to alleviate the burdens or out of esteemed elders during the festive Ed period “.

“The total sum to be disbursed is 950 million as approved by the Governing Board of the Renewed Hope Initiative. Each state of the Federation will receive 250 million. We are committed to ensuring that each state received this gesture without discrimination”, the first lady added.

She said as the festive period approaches, it is important to prioritize the elderly people in the initiatives, stressing by so doing the government is acknowledging their contributions to the development of the society.

Speaking at the disbursement of the cash and food items, the Director General of the Maryam Babangida Internal Centre for Women Devy, Mrs Asabe Vilita Bashir commended the first lady for remembering the senior citizens in her scheme.

” I have worked closely with the First Lady, she has always shown love and passion for support to o women, vulnerable people and I am surprised with what she has done today”, Vilita added.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Borno State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo said “The beneficiaries were selected from the 27 Local Government Areas of the state.

She commended the First Lady for catering for the less prevailed, especially the elderly person during the festive period.