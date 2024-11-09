Remi Tinubu Speaks On National Prayer Event

Share

The Office of the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has officially denied reports circulating in various media outlets regarding the organization of a National Prayer for Nigeria.

In a statement released on Saturday by Busola Kukoyi, Senior Special Assistant on Media to the First Lady, the public was urged to dismissed such claims as baseless and misleading.

According to her, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, is not behind any planned National Prayer.

The First Lady’s office highlighted the importance of verifying any announcements or events related to the First Lady through official channels to avoid the spread of misinformation.

The public is also advised to remain cautious and only trust information from verified sources.

For any updates or verifications concerning the First Lady or her office, the public is encouraged to refer to the designated official platforms.

“The news making rounds in some conventional and social media platforms are unfounded and misleading.

“Consequently, anyone who might have come across the purported news of the joint National Prayer for Nigeria should disregard it as false,” the statement read.

Senator Tinubu, known for her deep Christian faith and advocacy for prayer, maintained that prayer should be an act performed willingly and conscientiously.

She believes that interceding for the nation is a collective duty for all Nigerians, regardless of their religious beliefs, political affiliations, or ethnic backgrounds.

