Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has called on all well-wishers to redirect birthday gifts and greetings towards donations for the completion of the National Library project.

Speaking in a video message ahead of her 65th birthday, slated for September 21, 2025, Remi Tinubu said she would dedicate the day to God and to a cause she considers dear, rather than hosting an elaborate celebration.

According to the First Lady, Nigerians should channel their goodwill into contributions instead of sending cards, cakes, flowers, or newspaper messages.

She said, “By the special grace of God, I will be turning 65 years old on the 21st September 2025, and this happens to be a Sunday”

“This is why I have decided to dedicate the day to God for all his blessings in my life and to have a quiet birthday.

READ ALSO

“I wish to appeal to those who would like to send a birthday card, cakes, flowers, greetings in the newspapers or gifts. Please send the funds to the designated account for a special project close to my heart, among many others

“The completion of the National Library, this would be the best birthday present I could receive. My love for education has informed my decision to dedicate my birthday to this worthy cause,” she added

She further added that the fund is being managed by the Federal Ministry of Education under the “Oluremi at 65 Education Fund,” with donations to be made through Zenith Bank Plc, account number 1310314977.

Her spokesperson, Bukola Kukoyi, also warned the public against fake accounts.