Remi Tinubu Receives Wives Of New Service Chiefs

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, on Tuesday received the wives of Nigeria’s newly appointed service chiefs, urging them to support their husbands in tackling insecurity across the nation.

Commending the Armed Forces and security agencies for their efforts, Mrs. Tinubu expressed sadness over the recent abduction of 25 students of the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, Kebbi State, and observed a minute of silence in memory of the slain Vice Principal. She reminded the guests that their husbands’ roles demand both sacrifice and support.

“Your husbands have committed to protecting the nation and its citizens, even at personal risk. You play a critical complementary role, and I expect you to work closely with them to meet the expectations of the Commander-in-Chief and Nigerians in the fight against insecurity,” she said.

Mrs. Tinubu also highlighted the upcoming Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) Elderly Support Programme in December, urging the wives to extend care to the elderly beyond the RHI framework.

In response, Mrs. Elizabeth Egbetokun, wife of the Inspector General of Police, commended the First Lady for her efforts in empowering the vulnerable, awarding scholarships, and providing healthcare support nationwide.

The First Lady additionally received the management of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), who decorated her as the Grand Matron of Road Safety Special Marshals.

She called for increased use of technology, inter-agency collaboration, and stricter enforcement of speed limits to reduce road crashes, particularly during the yuletide season.