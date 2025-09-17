Remi Tinubu Receives Qatari Ambassador, Prays For Global Peace

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has received the Qatari Ambassador to Nigeria, Ali bin Ghanem Al-Hajri, in her office as she prayed for peace.

Reacting to a recent attack in Doha, the capital of Qatar, the First Lady called for more understanding among nations of the world, noting that peace, as espoused by major religions, was close to the heart of God.

According to Mrs Tinubu’s spokesperson, Busola Kukoyi, the visit of the Ambassador, which was held mainly behind closed doors, explored how to break new ground in a partnership between Renewed Hope Initiative and Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development in Doha, especially in the promotion of the Almajiri system of education and addressing out-of-school children.

In his remarks, Al-Hajri expressed gratitude to the First Lady and the people of Nigeria for their support and their call for global peace during this difficult time, emphasising that Nigeria remained dear to the State of Qatar.