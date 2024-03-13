Remi Tinubu Reacts To Threat Of Death By Bauchi Cleric

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu has reacted to a recent threat by an unidentified cleric in Bauchi State purportedly wishing her dead, saying she is too old to be afraid of death.

New Telegraph reports that a viral video surfaced a few weeks ago where the Islamic Cleric declared that Tinubu’s wife deserved to die for her Christian faith while describing the Muslim/Muslim ticket that brought President Bola Tinubu to power as a scam.

Remi Tinubu who spoke during a courtesy visit to the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwan Adamu while commissioning some projects in the state said after reaching 64 years of age, she shouldn’t be afraid of death.

She said: “I want to thank His Excellency (Bauchi Governor), he keeps assuring me that I am safe in Bauchi but I want to say that I am too old to be afraid. If God has granted me over 60 years on earth, I shouldn’t be afraid of death.

“I thank God that you encouraged me to come. Nigeria belongs to all of us and this is the time for us to unite more than ever before.”

Responding, Governor Bala Mohammed, condemned the recent death threats made against the First Lady, labelling it a “national embarrassment.”

Addressing the incident, Mohammed expressed his dismay, describing the threat as unacceptable.

He assured Mrs Tinubu of her safety in the state and pledged to take appropriate action against the cleric responsible for the threat.

Mohammed said: “Your Excellency, you have distinguished yourself not only as a distinguished Senator but as a politician who has opened the new frontier of politics and politicking. Your renewed hope is being given as hope because you have set aside all the differences between politics and partisanship.

“And of course, I am aware of some of the challenges and threats to your life and person by somebody from this State. I was so disappointed and frustrated, but you made my day as a courageous mother, you decided to come to Bauchi.

“Your Royal Highness, this distinguished lady has shown that Nigeria is really working and that Nigeria is one and nobody can play politics with our lives. We are very grateful, your life is more important to us than our own lives, and nothing will happen to you. “

“And that renegade, we will deal with him and Allah deal with him, by the grace of God. On behalf of their Royal Highnesses and the people of Bauchi, we apologize for that national embarrassment, it will not happen again.”