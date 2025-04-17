Remi Tinubu Rallies Monarchs To Combat FGM, HIV/AIDS, Others

Share

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has called on traditional rulers in Ondo State to support her Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) in combating female genital mutilation (FGM), Hepatitis B, and other health challenges affecting women and girls.

Speaking in Akure during the launch of the South-West leg of the RHI, Mrs. Tinubu urged the Ondo State Council of Obas to champion advocacy efforts to improve women’s well-being across their domains.

“Ending female genital mutilation is one of our key priorities.

It is a harmful and outdated tradition built on myths. It does not stop promiscuity, as some believe.

Instead, it destroys the lives of young girls,” Mrs. Tinubu stated, emphasizing the need to eradicate FGM and eliminate mother-to-child transmission of HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis B, Syphilis, and Tuberculosis.

As part of the initiative, the First Lady announced the distribution of 10,000 professional kits, including crocs and scrubs, to nurses and midwives in the South-West region.

She also introduced the “Flow with Confidence” menstrual hygiene campaign, which will provide 10,000 sanitary pads to young girls in each state, prioritizing rural communities.

Mrs. Tinubu highlighted efforts to boost food production through the Young Farmers’ Club and Women’s Gardening Initiative, supported by a N400 billion intervention fund from the Ministry of Agriculture.

She noted that each state’s First Lady received N68.9 million to empower women farmers.

Additionally, the RHI includes a scholarship scheme offering international education opportunities in Belarus and the Alternative High School for Girls, designed for teenage mothers with on-site crèches.

The program, already operational in Osun State, is set to launch in Ondo soon.

The Chairman of the Ondo State Council of Obas, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye, represented by the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, commended Mrs. Tinubu’s initiatives and pledged the traditional institution’s support.

“We may not offer financial help, but our prayers will never cease for the success of President Tinubu’s administration,” the monarch said.

He praised the First Lady’s loyalty, predicting that Nigerians would urge President Tinubu to seek re-election after his first term.

The event underscored Mrs. Tinubu’s commitment to advancing women’s health, education, and economic empowerment, with traditional leaders poised to play a pivotal role in amplifying these efforts in Ondo State.

Share