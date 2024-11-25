Remi Tinubu Pushes For Timely Prosecution Of GBV Offenders

Share

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu has advocated for the timely prosecution of the perpetrators of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) against women in the country.

In a release she personally authored commemorating the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, marking the start of the 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence.

Mrs Tinubu wrote: “Gender-based violence remains one of the most widespread human rights violations, with nearly one in three women worldwide experiencing physical or sexual violence in their lifetime.

“In Nigeria, harmful practices like child marriage and female genital mutilation are still prevalent, often justified by cultural or religious norms.

“Although we are making remarkable progress, however, many women and girls, especially in rural and underserved areas, remain trapped in these cycles of violence and inequality.

“We must take collective action across all sectors of society. Reporting and timely prosecution of perpetrators, and increased support for victims and survivors are vital to creating safer environments for women and girls.

“As we observe these 16 days of activism, I urge us to seize this period as a call to action for each of us to challenge harmful behaviours.

For me, formal education for the girl child remains the key to liberating them and helping them make informed choices.

Let us work together to ensure a safer society where everyone, regardless of gender, can live without fear of violence.”

