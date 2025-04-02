Remi Tinubu Preaches Neurodiversity On World Autism Day

Share

The First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, has encouraged all Nigerians to embrace neurodiversity, advocate for inclusion, and work together to create a society where every individual has the opportunity to excel.

She made this appeal in her statement commemorating World Autism Awareness Day 2025.

She wrote: “On this World Autism Awareness Day 2025, I join millions around the world in recognizing and celebrating the incredible potential and skills of individuals living with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

“This year’s theme, ‘Advancing Neurodiversity and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),’ reminds us that supporting individuals with autism is not just a moral responsibility but a vital pillar of sustainable development.

“Neurodiversity is a beautiful testament to human uniqueness. We all process information differently. Yet, many individuals with autism continue to face discrimination in accessing quality education, healthcare, employment, and social acceptance.

“As we strive to achieve the SDGs, especially SDG 4 and SDG 8, which focus on access to quality education and economic opportunities for all, we must ensure that individuals with autism are not left behind.

“On this special day, I encourage all Nigerians to embrace neurodiversity, advocate for inclusion, and work together to create a society where every individual has the opportunity to excel. Happy Autism Awareness Day!”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

