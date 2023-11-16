Remi Tinubu Pays Condolence Visit To Zulum Over Mother-In-Law’s Death

Following the news of the death of his mother-in-law, Fassuma Kyari last week, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Nigeria’s First Lady on Wednesday paid a condolence visit to the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Umar Zulum, in Maiduguri, the state capital.

Remi Tinubu arrived in Maiduguri in the company of the wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima, wife of the Senate President, Ekaette Akpabio, wife of the APC National Chairman, Professor Hafsat Ganduje, and wife of the Minister of Agriculture, Hajjiya Bilkis Kyari.

New Telegraph reports that Fatsuma Kyari was the mother to Dr Falmata Babagana Zulum, the First Lady of Borno State.

Oye Celebrates First Lady, Remi Tinubu at 63 Arriving at the government house in Maiduguri, Mrs Tinubu urged the governor and family members of the deceased to take solace in the will of God. Governor Zulum extended gratitude to the First Lady over the visit to condole with the family. Before meeting the governor, the First Lady had paid a condolence visit to the wife of the governor at her family house also in Maiduguri. Prayers were offered for the repose of the soul of the departed. The late Hajjya Fatsuma Kyari was 67 years old and is survived by her children and grandchildren.