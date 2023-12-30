Remi Tinubu Pays Condolence Visit To Akeredolu’s Family

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, on Saturday, paid a condolence visit to the Jericho Ibadan residence of former Governor of Ondo State, late Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN).

Senator Remi led the wive of the Vice President, Nana Shettima, and some state governors’ wives to the residence of the deceased to comfort his widow, Betty Akeredolu, and other members of the family.

To her, while the passing of the former governor remains shocking and unexpected, it could not diminish his stature or rob the nation of the memories of his impact as a visionary leader who did his best for Ondo State and the country as a whole.

Responding on behalf of the family, Prof Ayodeji Akeredolu, brother to the deceased, thanked the First Lady and her entourage for the visit saying the family was comforted by the show of support at their time of grief.

Mrs Betty Akeredolu who was mourning, was in attendance when the entourage visited