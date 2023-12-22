Remi Tinubu Offers N950m Package To Military, Police Retirees

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Remi Tinubu has announced a package of N950 million for 250 retirees from the police and military.

She announced the development on Thursday while speaking at the launch of the maiden edition of the Renewed Hope Initiative Elderly Support in Abuja.

The former Senator said that the scheme was designed to alleviate the effect of the economic situation on senior citizens.

According to Remi Tinubu, the beneficiaries of the scheme will receive the sum of N100,000 each.

She said, “This economic empowerment programme is borne out of a steadfast commitment to the well-being of our elderly citizens and it marks a significant stride in our collective pursuit of a more inclusive and compassionate society.

“This scheme is to support 250 vulnerable elderly citizens aged 65 and above in all 36 states of the federation, the Federal Capital Territory and veterans from the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association.

“These selected beneficiaries will receive N100,000 each. This is to cushion the effect of the economic situation and to alleviate the burdens of our esteemed elders during this festive period.

“The total sum to be disbursed is N950 million as approved by the Governing Board of the Renewed Hope Initiative.”