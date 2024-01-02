Remi Tinubu, Nana Shettima, Others Visit Zack Orji At National Hospital

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has visited the ailing Nollywood actor, Zack Orji, at the National Hospital in Abuja.

Mrs Tinubu, who was at the hospital to celebrate the first baby of the year, was accompanied by the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima; and the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye.

She was also escorted by the wife of the Minister for Works, Rachael Umahi; and the wife of the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, among others.

Though the details of her visit to the veteran actor were sketchy last night, it was gathered that she was with the actor for about 13 minutes.

READ ALSO:

It was learnt that the actor’s health has improved since getting to the hospital, following the intervention of the social development minister who ensured that he got the best medical attention the national hospital could offer.

New Telegraph recalls that Orji was admitted to the National Hospital at the weekend after he slumped in his toilet.

Speaking to The Nation on Monday, the National Hospital Public Relations Officer (PRO), Tayo Hastrup, said Orji is now in stable condition.

“He has started talking. He is in stable condition. His wife is by his side. We really thank God for him,” he said.