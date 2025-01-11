Share

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu on Saturday led a high-profile delegation to Jigawa State to commiserate with Governor Umar Namadi, his wife, and the people of the state over the recent loss of his mother, Hajiya Maryam Namadi, and elder son, Abdulwahab Umar Namadi.

Accompanying the First Lady were the wife of the Vice President, Nana Kashim Shettima; the wife of the Speaker of the National Assembly, Aisha Tajudeen Abbas; and Jigawa First Lady, Hadiza Umar Namadi, among other prominent figures.

During the visit, Senator Tinubu offered prayers for the repose of the deceased and asked God to grant the Namadi family and the people of Jigawa the strength to endure the irreparable loss.

The visit reflects the First Lady’s commitment to empathy and national unity.

Governor Umar Namadi expressed profound gratitude for the visit.

He described it as a demonstration of deep concern and love from President Bola Tinubu and the First Lady towards his family and the state.

He noted that their support had provided solace during this challenging time.

