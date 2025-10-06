Remi Tinubu Launches Measles-Rubella Vaccine Campaign For 106m Children 

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu has officially launched the much-anticipated Measles-Rubella Vaccine Introduction Integrated Campaign for vaccination of approximately 106 million children.

The integrated campaign was the largest health initiative in Africa’s history aimed at immunizing millions of children and adolescents against measles, rubella, and other vaccine-preventable diseases.

Mrs. Tinubu at the National Flag-off ceremony said the campaign was a bold step towards protecting the lives and the future of Nigerian children.

“This flag-off signals a collective national resolve to end the devastation caused by measles and rubella. These diseases steal the future of our sons and daughters.

Measles can cause blindness, permanent disability, and in too many cases, death. Its twin disease, rubella, though often silent, is equally harmful, especially to unborn children of infected pregnant women who may be born with blindness, deafness, or serious heart defects.”

The First Lady highlighted the profound consequences of these diseases, not only on families but on communities and the nation itself.

She urged Nigerians to embrace the vaccine wholeheartedly, stressing that “a vaccine in a vial does not save a child. A vaccine in a clinic does not protect a community. Protection only becomes real when that vaccine is injected into the arm of a child.

“Mothers, take your children to be vaccinated. Fathers, support your wives and families to ensure your children are protected. To our revered traditional rulers and religious leaders, your voices carry immense weight, use your influence to spread the truth, dispel rumors, and ensure no child is left behind.”

She expressed appreciation for the pivotal roles traditional and religious leaders played in the successful rollout of the HPV vaccine.

“These vaccines are safe, effective, and free. They are among the greatest gifts of modern medicine, saving lives, preventing disease, and allowing our children the chance to grow, learn, and thrive.”

The First Lady then officially flagged off the campaign, setting into motion a nationwide drive expected to reach approximately 106 million children aged 9 months to under 15 years in two phases.

The campaign also integrated vaccination efforts against polio and the rollout of the HPV vaccine among adolescent girls, combining resources to optimize health impact.

The campaign, which targets children aged 9 months to 14 years, aligned with international best practices and Nigeria’s commitments under the Immunization Agenda 2030 and Sustainable Development Goals.

It represented a bold national strategy to eliminate measles and rubella, improve school attendance, and secure the nation’s future.

Deputy Director for Immunization and Disease Control at the Gates Foundation Nigeria, Yusuf Yusufari, emphasized the resilience and progress of Nigeria’s immunization journey.

He recalled that two years ago, Nigeria introduced the HPV vaccine into its routine immunization programme at the same venue, led by the First Lady.

“Nigeria became a global exemplar in protecting young girls from cervical cancer,” he said, affirming that the campaign launched shares that same critical goal: “No child (and woman) in Nigeria, and indeed globally, should be left unprotected and left to die from preventable diseases.”

Delivering a goodwill message on behalf of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, Senior Programme Manager for Nigeria, Tarcile Mballa, highlighted the historic partnership between Gavi and Nigeria that has spanned two decades with investments exceeding $2.6 billion.

She emphasized the ambitious scope of the campaign, describing it as a convergence of “ambition and opportunity” with Nigeria leading public health innovation on the continent.

On his part, the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi stressed the importance of protecting children’s health as a national priority.