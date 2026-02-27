Remi Tinubu Installed As Utukpa Oritse Of Warri Kingdom

First lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu was on Thursday, 26 February 2026 conferred with the Utukpa Oritse of Warri Kingdom title in Delta State.

The traditional title which means “The Light Of God” was conferred on her by the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse-III during her one day homecoming visit to her Itsekiri maternal root.

The monarch described the First Lady as the pride of Itsekiri nation noting that the recognition was bestowed on her in acknowledgement of her impact on the nation.

READ ALSO:

Present at the conferment ceremony were: Delta State governor, Sheriff Oborevwori and notable traditional rulers, led by the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja-II.

It will be recalled that the President’s wife was recently installed as the Yeye Asiwaju Gbogbo Ile Oodua in Ile-Ife, Osun State by the Ooni of Ife.

The investiture carried a deeply personal and emotional significance, as this occasion was, in every sense, an official homecoming.

Senator Tinubu has her maternal roots in Itsekiri, making her one of Warri Kingdom’s most distinguished daughters.

In address, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III reaffirmed the kingdom’s enduring pride in her journey, her dedicated service to the Nigerian people, and the grace and dignity with which she has represented Nigeria as its First Lady both nationally and globally.

The first lady was also decorated with the Royal Order of Iwere (ROI), the second-highest honor within the Warri Kingdom, a rare and exceptional distinction reserved for only the most esteemed sons and daughters and allies of the Itsekiri nation.

Senator Tinubu, who addressed the people fluently in the Itsekiri dialect, appreciated the honour bestowed on her, and urged the people to be united, noting that unity attracts God’s blessings.

She affirmed that the Itsekiri culture shaped her life, noting that whoever she’d become today stemmed from the upbringing she got from the culture.

Also, she appealed to Nigerians to be united irrespective of religions differences, noting that God just proved himself as the God of all with the coincidence in the Ramadan and Lent spiritual exercises that started on the same day. “What is God telling us? Unity,” she said.