Remi Tinubu Inaugurates NWNN Chapter In Benue, To Empower 6, 000 Women

As Gov Alia recognizes women’s role in nation-building

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has inaugurated both the Benue State and Local Government chapters of the No Woman, No Nation (NWNN) in Makurdi, saying the organization will empower a total of 6,000 women in the state.

Senator Tinubu who underscored the importance of the organisation, explained that the Non Governmental Organization, which is under the renewed hope initiatives for the betterment of all Nigerians is committed to advancing gender equality empowering women across states and supporting the widows.

The wife of the President who was represented by the National Chairman, NWNN, Ambassador Akintola Oluwasayo, said the objective of the organisation was to empower women adding that it would instantly lift 6,000 Benue women out of poverty.

“We focus on all-inclusiveness gender balance and a peaceful and better environment for business. However, the No Woman No Nation forum will lift 6000 women out of poverty immediately after the inauguration in Benue state at the first stage.

“NWNN palliatives project will impact positively on socio-economic development of our their state across all local government”.

Mrs Tinubu’s wife said the NWNN was established immediately after the general election to cater for the needs of women across the 774 Local Government Areas in the country.

Governor Hyacinth Alia, in a remark, commended Senator Oluremi Tinubu for her commitment to the empowerment of women in the country.

The governor said his administration was against any form of practices, programmes and cultural beliefs that are harmful to women.

He said his administration would continue to cherish the role of women in nation-building and give them the desired recognition.

On the ALIA CARES initiative, he said the programme has so much in stock for the Benue women.

The National Director of Welfare and Planning, North Central, NWNN and also State Commissioner for Cooperatives Urban and Rural Development, Mrs. Joy Luga said, the programme would lift thousands of women out of poverty in the state.

Mrs Luga said the event was also for the inauguration of NWNN in Benue and the flag off of the ALIA CARES programme for women in the state.

The Commissioner regretted that despite the immense contributions of women to the development of the country they were often neglected in the scheme of things.

“In spite of the potentials women hold for their country, women are highly ignored in the development efforts due to some cultural stereotype, economic limitations, unfavourable traditional practices, religious barriers, lack of recognition for women in positions of authority, lack of clear policy for women political ambition as well as patriarchal societal structures.

“The opposite of these aforementioned challenges are clearly the solutions to women’s non-participation or less participation in both politics and other socio-economic endeavours”.

Mrs. Luga called for appropriate legislation that would protect the interests of all women irrespective of their cultural backgrounds that would give them more participation in almost all public activities.

She implored the women to support each other to succeed especially those given various responsibilities across the country.