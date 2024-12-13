Remi Tinubu Harps On Girl-Child Education In Nation-Building

Share

…Inaugurates Alternative High School for Girls in Osogbo

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Friday, underscored the role of girl child education in nation-building.

Tinubu, who identified education as a powerful tool for driving change and fostering the development of any nation said, every Nigerian woman and girl, irrespective of their background or status, should have access to education and the opportunities it provides.

The Nigerian First Lady emphasised this during the inauguration and handover of the Alternative High School for Girls in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State.

Describing education as a transformative force, Tinubu reiterated the need to ensure that “no girl is left behind.” She stressed the importance of granting all women and girls, regardless of their circumstances, access to quality education.

“I appreciate and commend the commitment of our host, the Governor of Osun State, His Excellency, Senator Ademola Adeleke, and his amiable wife, Her Excellency, Mrs Titilola Adeleke, for their role and efforts in approving the land upon which this school stands,” she said.

The First Lady also extended her gratitude to the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), led by Dr Hamid Bobboyi, for ensuring the timely completion of the school and bringing the vision to life.

Tinubu revealed that the Alternative High School for Girls in Osogbo is one of six new schools to be established across the country by UBEC. Other schools are located in Imo, Kwara, Lagos, Oyo, and Rivers states.

“Already, we have about 44 other Alternative High Schools, mainly across the northern parts of Nigeria,” she added. “The Renewed Hope Initiative will continue to champion programmes that empower girls, women, and youth across the country, towards a better life for families.”

She outlined the facilities at the Osogbo school, which include a crèche for young mothers, a skills acquisition centre for vocational training, and modern classrooms to create a conducive learning environment.

“Through these facilities, we are not only giving these girls and women a second chance at formal education but also equipping them with life skills to rebuild their confidence, independence, and potential to contribute meaningfully to society. Investing in women’s and girls’ education is investing in the future of our nation,” she said.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Tinubu encouraged them to embrace the opportunity with determination and focus, saying, “Your past does not define you. This is another chance, another opportunity, and you must believe in yourself and know there is light at the end of every tunnel.”

She, therefore, inaugurated the school and transferred its operations and maintenance to the Osun State government.

Speaking, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, commended the First Lady for her passion for the education of women and girls.

He assured that his administration would continue to support educational development for all genders.

Mrs Titilola Adeleke, the First Lady of Osun State, also praised Oluremi Tinubu, describing her as a woman whose commitment to the education of women and girls is unmatched.

