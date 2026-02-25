Remi Tinubu, Gowon, Obasanjo, Jonathan For NASS Christian Chapel Commissioning

The Christian Legislators Fellowship of the National Assembly has said that Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, alongside former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, and former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, will attend the commissioning and dedication of a 750-capacity Christian chapel at the National Assembly next Sunday.

The event, which is expected to attract eminent Nigerians from across the country, marks a significant milestone for the Christian community within the National Assembly.

According to a statement jointly signed by the Fellowship’s President, Senator Binus Yaroe, and Secretary, Rep Bamidele Salam, the dedication of the chapel represents the beginning of a new chapter in strengthening spiritual fellowship among Christian legislators and staff.

The statement noted that the commissioning ceremony would bring together prominent Christian leaders, policymakers, and dignitaries in a moment of thanksgiving and spiritual reflection.

Among other distinguished guests expected at the event are the National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Archbishop Daniel Okoh; President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bishop Francis Wale Oke; and the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah, alongside several clerics and Christian leaders from different denominations nationwide.

The non-denominational chapel project was initiated in May 2019 during the leadership of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

It was conceived as a dedicated place of worship, fellowship, and prayer for Christian lawmakers and staff of the National Assembly.

The Fellowship emphasised that the chapel would serve as a spiritual hub aimed at fostering unity, moral reflection, and faith-based support among members of the legislative community.