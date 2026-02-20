Remi Tinubu Felicitates Florence Ita-Giwa At 80 

The first lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has celebrated former Cross River State lawmaker, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa on the occasion of her 80th birthday.

Mrs Tinubu in her congratulatory message rejoiced with the political icon, her family, friends, political associates and the good people of Cross River State, as she celebrates this milestone.

The first lady extolled her leadership lifestyle saying,” Your exemplary life, resilience, courage and unwavering dedication to Cross River State in particular and Nigeria in general is commendable.

READ ALSO:

“Your contributions to the nation’s political landscape have left an indelible mark that paved the way for female politicians today.

“Your voice has consistently championed equity, inclusion, the upliftment of women and communities, especially in the Bakassi Region.”

As Ita-Giwa joins the league of Octogenarians, the first lady prayed that God will grant her a life time of divine health, strength, peace, and joy.