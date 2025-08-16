Remi Tinubu Empowers 500 Bauchi Women With N250m

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Saturday empowered 500 women with N250 million in Bauchi State, in a bid to boost their social and economic well-being.

Speaking during the inauguration exercise, the First Lady noted that each beneficiary would receive N50,000 to establish or expand their businesses.

Represented by Aisha Mohammed, wife of the Bauchi State Governor, Remi Tinubu stated that the programme targets 18,500 women across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to her, the grant is part of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Initiative Economic Empowerment Programme, implemented in partnership with the Tony Elumelu Foundation.

Tinubu also commended the Tony Elumelu Foundation for donating N1 billion to the RHI and thanked the Bauchi State Governor for his support. She added that beneficiaries would be monitored to ensure effective utilisation of the funds.

Aisha Mohammed noted that the state government has also launched an empowerment scheme to support pastoral households, enhancing their social and economic well-being.

She added that the programme will support 25 women’s groups in Bauchi metropolis and rural settlements across the state’s 20 local government areas.

“Each of the beneficiaries will receive N50,000 to recapitalise or strengthen their businesses. This is not a loan but a seed grant to support the entrepreneurial spirit of women traders and small-scale business owners who work daily to provide for their families and uplift their communities. When you empower a woman, you empower a household, a community, and a nation.

“In this initiative, 21 groups will receive N300,000 each, totalling N6.3 million. Additionally, each of the 25 groups will receive five bags of rice, amounting to 125 bags in total,” she said.