Remi Tinubu Empowers 250 PWDs In Osun With N50m

No fewer than 250 Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in Osun State have benefited from the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) Economic Empowerment Programme by Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

Speaking at the disbursement exercise in Osogbo, Osun State capital, the First Lady disclosed that each beneficiary would receive N200,000, adding that the support would help reduce poverty among vulnerable and less privileged persons.

Senator Oluremi, represented at the event by Titilola Adeleke, Osun State First Lady, said the initiative was a business capitalisation grant to support PWDs in starting or expanding their businesses.

She noted that similar support had been extended to all 36 states, the FCT, and the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association.

The First Lady explained that the initiative aligns with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which promotes inclusive growth and shared prosperity, ensuring that no Nigerian is left behind.

She recalled that over the past two years, more than 100,000 women petty traders and small business owners, including PWDs, had received direct financial grants to grow their businesses.

She announced that the RHI Governing Board had resolved to make the economic empowerment programme for PWDs an annual event, held every December 3 in commemoration of the International Day of PWDs.

“Today, the Renewed Hope Initiative will provide the sum of two hundred thousand naira (N200,000) Business Recapitalisation Grants to two hundred and fifty (250) Persons with Disabilities in each Station and the Federal Capital Territory to support small business owners to recapitalisation their existing businesses and strengthen their means of livelihood.

“It is noted that out of 250 allocation for Osun State, 100 was shared with APC. Also, each state of the federation, the FCT, and the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association will each receive fifty million naira (N50,000,000) to be distributed to the beneficiaries in their domain.”

Mrs Adeleke, who inaugurated the disbursement, applauded the First Lady for her continued support, urging the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the funds.

Executive Secretary, Bureau of People Living with Disability, Rotarian Ayobami Oyetunde, appreciated the First Lady and the Governor’s wife for the good gesture.

He, urged the beneficiaries to ensure that the grants are used productively for growth and development.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Chairman, Joint National Association of Persons With Disabilities, JONAPWD in Osun State, Steven Oluwafemi Idowu, expressed gratitude to the Nigerian First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu and the Osun State First Lady, Mrs Titilola Adeleke, for having the interest of the persons living with disabilities in their mind