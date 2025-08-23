Remi Tinubu Empowers 1,000 Women, Inaugurates Industrial Leather Hub In Lagos

The wife of the President and National Chairman of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has reaffirmed her commitment to women empowerment and enterprise development with the empowerment of 1,000 women in Lagos and the commissioning of a new Industrial Leather Hub in Mushin.

At the Renewed Hope Initiative Empowerment Programme held at Lagos House, Ikeja, with the theme “Empowering Women for Self-Reliance and SDGs Acceleration”, Senator Tinubu commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for boosting the programme with an additional 500 empowerment items, raising the number of beneficiaries in Lagos to 1,000 women, compared to 500 in other states.

She explained that the distributed items, which include gas cookers, grinding machines, chest freezers, generators, and hair dryers, would provide women with the tools to start and grow small businesses, reduce poverty, and contribute meaningfully to national prosperity. According to her, over 18,500 women across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones will ultimately benefit from the initiative.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, said the programme was aligned with SDGs 1, 2, 5, 6, and 10. She emphasised that financially empowered women would not only improve their families’ welfare but also accelerate national growth and community development.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who praised Senator Tinubu for her decades-long commitment to good governance and women’s development, urged the beneficiaries to resist the temptation of selling their empowerment items. “Use them to create wealth, grow your businesses, and contribute to Lagos’ GDP,” he charged.

In a related development, Senator Tinubu inaugurated the Lagos State Government’s Industrial Leather Hub in Matori, Mushin, describing it as a milestone project that will strengthen small and medium enterprises, expand local manufacturing, and position Lagos as Africa’s leading leather hub.

Governor Sanwo-Olu revealed that the hub would create 10,000 direct and indirect jobs, with 70 per cent reserved for women and youths, while more than 15,000 artisans would benefit from specialised training and start-up support. He assured that the state would provide access to funds, strengthen infrastructure, and deepen the leather value chain to boost productivity.

The high point of the event came when Governor Sanwo-Olu announced that the facility would henceforth be known as the Senator Oluremi Tinubu Industrial Leather Hub, a gesture that drew thunderous applause from the dignitaries and guests in attendance.

The programme was graced by the Wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima; the wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, and his wife, Oluremi, alongside lawmakers, state officials, and other distinguished personalities.