Remi Tinubu Donates Three Mobile Ambulances To Taraba Govt, NYSC

The First Lady and National Chairman of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), Oluremi Tinubu, has officially handed over three mobile clinic units under the RHI’s Love on Wheels project to boost healthcare delivery in underserved areas.

According to her spokesperson, Busola Kukoyi, speaking at the handover ceremony in Abuja, Mrs Tinubu described the initiative as “care in action, a motion to strengthen health care delivery beyond hospital walls, improve access, shorten response times, and support flexible services, especially in emergencies and underserved areas through professional health care givers.”

Two of the mobile clinics were pledged to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on January 23, 2025, during the commissioning of the Nigerian Digital Museum in Abuja.

She explained the delay in delivery stemmed from building the clinics from scratch to certification standards.

The third clinic goes to Taraba State Government, promised during her official visit to the State on April 11, 2025, amid a health programme for frontline health workers.

“We visited, it was during a health programme… Frontline health workers,” emphasising non-partisan service, she highlighted the handover to Taraba, then under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), administration.

“I said it would be good, although they were from a different party. I said that from the beginning, we’re all Nigerians. Party politics aside, we have to provide a dividend of democracy to our people. And it’s people first before party, and that’s what we’ve been doing,”

“We are not afraid to campaign. When the campaign starts, we’ll campaign. But when we visit states, it’s to reach out to every Nigerian, every concerned Nigerian that needs whatever little we have to offer.”

The First Lady prayed for the responsible use of the clinics to save lives and complement state efforts.

“It is my prayer that our efforts through RHI’s Love on Wheels project will be used responsibly and effectively to help save lives, respond to emergencies, and bring relief to families and communities.”

“To the glory of God, I hereby hand over one RHI Love on Wheels home again to Taraba State Government, and two to the National Youth Service Corps.”

The Taraba State Governor, Dr Agbu Kefa,s thanked Oluremi Tinibu for the donation, which he noted would go a long way in realising better health coverage in the state.

He commended Mrs Tinubu for stretching her scope of generosity beyond her political party by reaching out to other people in States that are not under the ruling party, APC.

Kefas noted the mobile clinic was his first such gift as governor. “Nobody has ever given me any gift since I became governor. And our mother spoke to me when I was in PDP. It shows that it goes beyond party line, and this is what we expect from leaders.”

“Our mother has shown that she’s a visionary mother and leader supporting her husband. And that is what women are supposed to do.

“I will say that all the Renewed Hope Initiatives Women should impress on their husbands, the governors, to make sure they get these mobile hospitals in their state if they have not yet.

I am only here to thank our mother of the nation, First Lady, on behalf of the good people of Taraba state, for the donation of a highly impactful, high standard Mobile hospital to Taraba state.

This is not just hope or a facility but hope on wheels, or, as you say, love on wheel, it is a life-saving intervention that will reach communities that have waited for long. Communities where access to quality health care has remained challenged.”

Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Adekunle Salako, in his remarks, commended the First Lady for her generosity and support in the health sector.

“We sincerely appreciate Her Excellency for this demonstration of love, and for a mother who truly cares, a mother who understands the full responsibility of motherhood, she never jokes with the health