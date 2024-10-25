Remi Tinubu Donates N40m, Food Items To Jigawa Tanker Explosion Victims

Share

The First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has donated N40 million alongside various food items to victims of the tanker explosion in Majiya village of Jigawa State.

The donation was presented on her behalf by a delegation led by wife of the Speaker, House of Representatives, Hajia Fatima Tajudeen Abbas, at the Government House, Dutse.

According to a statement by her spokesperson, Busola Kukoyi, while handing over the cheque and food items to the wife of the state’s Governor, Hadiza Umar Namadi, the Mrs Tinubu said the plight of the victims was of great concern to her, and assured the state government of continued support and prayers.

Receiving the commiseration and donations from the First Lady with thanks, Governor Umar Namadi assured the delegation that the donation would be judiciously deployed to cater for the victims.

Also appreciating the President for his prompt and fatherly response to the disaster in the state, the Governor disclosed that some of the victims were already getting better under medical care

