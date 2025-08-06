Remi Tinubu Donates N1bn To Flood Victims, Others

…says nation’s strength lies in compassion

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has donated the sum of N1 billion to the victims of flooding, fire, boat accident and banditry attacks in Niger State.

While consoling the state governor, Umaru Bago and the people on the various incidents, the First Lady emphasised that the strength of a nation lies in its compassion, urging everyone to rise up to the occasion to be their brother’s keeper.

Mrs. Tinubu, who said the flood in the market town of Mokwa in Niger State, which left more than 159 people dead, over 400 homes destroyed, and more than 3000 persons displaced, was most unfortunate, hence her visit, to bring some respite to the victims.

“In support of the rebuilding efforts of the Niger State Government, the Governing Council of the Renewed Hope Initiative is donating the sum of N1 Billion, along with relief materials including clothes, shoes, and 2,000 bags of 50kg rice to the State.

“The funds will be directed towards housing support and essential supplies to help displaced families get back on their feet, earn a living and have a better life. This is in line with the objective of the Renewed Hope Initiative, as contained in our motto, Towards a Better Life for Families.

As a mother, I share your pain and grief over this irreplaceable loss and devastation. I believe that we all can collectively overcome this tragedy and help this community heal. May God comfort you and grant eternal rest to the souls of the departed.

The task of picking up the pieces and rebuilding, crucial yet difficult. However, a lot can be done with a compassionate heart and an extended hand”.

The state Governor, who thanked the First Lady and the Renewed Hope Initiative for the donations, pointed out that the First Lady, through the RHI, has continued to bring hope to many who seemed to have lost hope.

He assured that the donation would be deployed to meet the purpose and ensure that joy was restored to the hearts of the victims of the various mishaps.

The First Lady seized the opportunity to flag off the RHI/ Tony Elumelu Foundation Women Empowerment Program.

She explained that the Economic Empowerment Program was about supporting the entrepreneurial spirit of women traders.

“This Economic Empowerment Program is about supporting the entrepreneurial spirit of our women traders and small-scale business owners who wake up each day determined to provide for their families, educate their children, and uplift their communities.

“Let me emphasise that this is not a loan. It is a grant and a seed of renewed hope to help you recapitalise your existing businesses. It is my firm belief that when you empower a woman, you empower a household, a community, and indeed, a nation”.

“I thank the Tony Elumelu Foundation, which donated One Billion Naira to the Renewed Hope Initiative, to directly support 18,500 women across the Nation. Five hundred women from each of the 36 states and the FCT will be receiving N50,000 each to strengthen and recapitalise their existing small businesses,” she said

To round off the one-day visit to Niger State, the First Lady paid her respects to 2 former Heads of State, General Ibrahim Babangida and General Abdulsalam Abubakar.

At their Minna residences, the First Lady expressed joy at seeing them in good health and waxing strong.

She also conveyed the warm regards of her husband, President Bola Tinubu, to the former Heads of State.