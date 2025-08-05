Remi Tinubu Donates N1bn, Food Items, Clothes To Niger Govt

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has donated the sum of N1 billion to the Niger State Government as part of efforts to mitigate the impact of various disasters that have affected communities across the state.

Announcing the donation at the Government House in Minna on Tuesday, Senator Tinubu said the funds should be channelled towards housing support and the provision of essential supplies for victims.

She explained that the intervention aligns with the objectives of the Renewed Hope Initiative and aims to help displaced families rebuild their lives and livelihoods.

“These gestures are meant for those affected by various challenges. Ensure it gets to the victims of flood, banditry, boat mishaps, and fire disasters across the state,” she said.

In addition to the monetary support, the First Lady also donated relief materials including 2,000 bags of 50kg rice, clothes, and shoes. She expressed deep sympathy for the victims, offering prayers for healing, comfort, and strength in these trying times.

“As a mother, I share in your pains and grief over those irreplaceable losses and devastations. I believe we can all collectively help these victims in their various communities,” she added.

Senator Tinubu also commended President Bola Tinubu for his prompt approval of the release of funds and food items to support recovery efforts, particularly the reconstruction of homes destroyed by recent flooding in Mokwa.

Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago, while receiving the donation, appreciated the First Lady’s gesture and described it as timely. He said the state had recently suffered from a range of disasters, including floods, boat mishaps, fire incidents, banditry, and insurgency.

According to him, the donation would go a long way in supporting affected families and communities in rebuilding their lives.