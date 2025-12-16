 Remi Tinubu Distributes N200,000 Each To 250 Elderly Citizens In Osun

The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has provided financial support of N200,000 each to 250 elderly citizens in Osun State as part of the third edition of the Renewed Hope Initiative Elderly Support Scheme (RHIESS).

The programme, themed “Finding Joy in Old Age,” seeks to ensure that senior citizens live with dignity and joy during the festive season.

At the event held at the Osun State Government House, Osogbo, First Lady Tinubu was represented by the Osun State First Lady, Titilola Adeleke. She revealed that a total of N1.9 billion has been disbursed across Nigeria to support elderly citizens, including beneficiaries from the 36 states, the FCT, and veterans from the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA).

The First Lady emphasized the importance of making elderly citizens happy and healthy during the festive season, encouraging them to stay active, nurture their minds and bodies, and find joy in old age. “Ageing gracefully is not just about longevity but about being surrounded by love, support, and respect,” she said.

She explained that the scheme targets vulnerable elderly citizens aged 65 and above, with each state receiving N50 million for distribution. In Osun, the allocation included N20 million for 100 beneficiaries from the APC, totaling 250 recipients.

Osun First Lady Titilola Adeleke urged the beneficiaries to use the money judiciously, while Chief Mrs. Alice Otunla praised the initiative for supporting senior citizens during the festive period. Several beneficiaries also expressed gratitude to the First Lady and Osun First Lady for their kind gesture.

Since its inception in 2023, the Renewed Hope Initiative has made it a tradition to celebrate senior citizens every December, recognizing their invaluable contributions to nation-building and ensuring they enjoy comfort, good health, and dignity in their twilight years.