Remi Tinubu Decries Child Labour, Urges Stronger Laws, Education Investment

Share

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has expressed deep concern over the persistence of child labour in the country, describing it as a scourge that robs millions of children of their future, as Nigeria joins the global community to mark the 2025 World Day Against Child Labour

In a heartfelt statement released on Wednesday, Senator Tinubu called for urgent action to end child labour, including the strengthening of legal frameworks, increased support for struggling families, and sustained investment in quality education for every Nigerian child.

“Today, we raise our voices for millions of children whose dreams are stolen by the harsh reality of child labour,” the First Lady wrote. “It is unacceptable that children are still forced to work instead of going to school, pursuing their dreams, and learning how to grow into productive members of society.”

READ ALSO:

The First Lady emphasized the importance of collective responsibility in the fight against child exploitation, calling on all stakeholders—governments, civil society, and the private sector to play an active role.

“Let us speed up efforts to end child labour in all ramifications by strengthening our laws, supporting families, and investing in quality education for every child,” she added. “I urge us to work towards building a country where every child is free to thrive, dream, and reach their God-given potential. God bless our precious children.”

The 2025 theme for the World Day Against Child Labour is a global rallying cry to intensify efforts in eliminating child labour in all its forms. The United Nations International Labour Organization (ILO) estimates that over 160 million children are currently engaged in child labour globally, with a significant number in sub-Saharan Africa.

In Nigeria, poverty, lack of access to education, and weak enforcement of child protection laws continue to drive the exploitation of minors in informal sectors, domestic work, and street trading.

Senator Tinubu’s call comes amid ongoing debates around Nigeria’s Child Rights Act and its uneven implementation across states. Analysts say the First Lady’s intervention could catalyze broader public and political support for reforms aimed at protecting vulnerable children.

Experts and child rights organizations have welcomed her message, saying it reflects a growing national awareness of the urgent need to safeguard children’s rights and ensure they receive the education and care they deserve.

Share