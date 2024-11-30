Remi Tinubu Congratulates Okonjo-Iweala On Reappointment As WTO DG

Share

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has congratulated Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her reappointment as Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) for a second term.

In a statement issued on Friday, Remi Tinubu described Okonjo-Iweala’s reappointment as a recognition of her exceptional leadership, dedication, and confidence placed in her by the global community.

“This achievement is a testament to your exemplary leadership, unwavering dedication, and the trust placed in you by the global community,” she said.

Highlighting the pride Okonjo-Iweala’s accomplishments have brought to Nigeria and Africa, Tinubu praised her for fostering economic resilience, equity, and progress through multilateral cooperation.

READ ALSO:

“Your success not only enhances global trade but also inspires millions across the world, particularly women and young girls, who see in you the power of hard work, determination, and excellence,” she added.

Okonjo-Iweala, who is the first African and the first woman to lead the WTO, will begin her second four-year term on September 1, 2025.

Her tenure has been marked by efforts to address global trade challenges, enhance economic cooperation, and promote inclusivity in trade policies.

Tinubu concluded her congratulatory message by wishing Okonjo-Iweala continued success, describing her as a beacon of hope and progress for humanity.

The reappointment of Okonjo-Iweala has been celebrated globally, cementing her reputation as a trailblazer in international economic diplomacy.

Share

Please follow and like us: