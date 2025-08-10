Remi Tinubu Conferred Chieftaincy Title In Lagos

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to prioritising the welfare of Nigerians, saying it is the cornerstone of national progress.

Remi Tinubu made these remarks on Saturday at Ikorodu, Lagos, after being conferred with the chieftaincy title of ‘Iya Oba of Ikorodu’ by the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabir Shotobi.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the conferment formed part of activities marking Oba Shotobi’s 10th coronation anniversary, a week-long celebration which began on August 2.

Represented at the occasion by Oluremi Hamzat, wife of the Lagos State deputy governor, the First Lady said, “I extend my heartfelt appreciation to his royal majesty, the royal families, and the good people of Ikorodu for finding me worthy of this distinguished recognition.

“This gesture is not only a personal honour, but a call to continued service. The title of Iya Oba carries with it, not just prestige, but also a responsibility.”

She also expressed her feelings towards the grand gesture, citing the great leadership of Shotobi and the immense value of the Ikorodu kingdom to society

“Ikorodu kingdom holds a special place in the heart of Lagos,” she said.

“I congratulate Your Majesty and the people of Ikorodu Kingdom on your 10th coronation anniversary and commend Your Majesty’s leadership over the past decade. Your tenure is marked by peace, progress, stability, and strengthening of our cultural heritage,” she said.

Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau (APC, Kano North) praised the monarch for his transformative leadership, noting that his reign had elevated numerous indigenes of Ikorodu to national recognition.

He lauded Shotobi’s commitment to inclusive governance.

Earlier, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, hailed Shotobi’s remarkable leadership and thanked President Bola Tinubu for ongoing reforms under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Similarly, the Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, lauded the Ikorodu monarch’s stewardship. NDLEA chairman, Buba Marwa, also extolled his contributions to community development.